ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing from the Walmart in Horseheads on February 18, according to New York State Police.

Paige Macneal, 24, was arrested after State Police responded to the Walmart in Horseheads at approximately 4:06 p.m. for a report of Larceny.

Macneal was transported back to Big Flats and charged with Petit Larceny. She was given an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Horseheads Court.