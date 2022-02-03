Elmira woman arrested for trespass, trying to bring meth into jail

HORNBY, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira woman has been arrested on a trespass warrant and for allegedly trying to bring meth into the Steuben County Jail.

Jorden Smith, 23, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on February 2 on an active arrest warrant from the Town of Hornby. The warrant was in connection to an incident at a service center on SR 414.

The Sheriff’s Office then alleged that Smith had “a quantity of suspected methamphetamine on her person” while she was being booked in the Steuben County Jail.

She was charged with fourth-degree Criminal Mischief and second-degree Criminal Trespass for the warrant out of Hornby. Further charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Introducing Prison Contraband are pending, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Smith was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court on the warrant and later released.

The Horseheads Village Police Department assisted the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office in the arrest.