Elmira woman arrested for welfare fraud

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police arrested Rebecca Apgar, 37, after she allegedly received more than $1,700 in food stamp assistance she was not entitled to.

According to police, from October 2019 to December 2019, Apgar submitted false documents to the Chemung County Department of Social Services for the purpose of establishing and maintaining her eligibility for public assistance.

Apgar has been charged with Welfare Fraud 4th Degree, Grand Larceny 4th Degree, and Offering a False Instrument for Filing 1st Degree.