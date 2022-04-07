ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police announced the arrest of an individual for falsifying official documents.

Police say that Amanda M. Sly, 41, of Elmira, was arrested after an investigation revealing that Sly allegedly had intentionally altered and falsified a Chemung County Medical Form and submitted it to the Chemung County Department of Social Services, which would allow her to receive public assistance.

Sly is being charged with three counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st Degree, a Class E Felony.