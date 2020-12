ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cynthia Brooks, 45, was charged after a welfare fraud investigation for allegedly receiving $1,386 in assistance she was not entitled to, according to Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom.

Brooks was charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree and filing a false instrument in the first degree.

Brooks was released on an appearance ticket and will be arraigned at the Elmira City Court.