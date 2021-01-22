Elmira woman charged with welfare fraud

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Melissa Coven, 55, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office following a welfare fraud investigation.

According to Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom, Coven allegedly received $980 in public assistance that she was not eligible to receive.

Coven was charged with Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, a Class E Felony, and Welfare Fraud in the Fifth Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Coven was released on an appearance ticket and will be arraigned next month at the Elmira City Court.

