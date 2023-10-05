ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira woman is facing charges after allegedly conspiring with an inmate to sneak prohibited items into the Chemung County Jail with the help of two juveniles.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Alisha M. McArthur, 33, of Elmira, was arrested after being accused of conspiring with Jayden Campbell, housed in the Chemung County Jail, to bring tobacco and marijuana into the facility.

McArthur’s arrest follows an ongoing investigation conducted by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Sheriff’s Office that began in August of 2023. At that time, investigators learned that Campbell was communicating and arranging with McArthur for the prohibited items to be thrown into the recreation yard of the jail.

On Sept. 2, surveillance of the recreation yard was conducted by members of the Sheriff’s Office, the Criminal Investigation Division and the Jail Administration. At that time, two juveniles were detained for approaching the recreation yard. One was found to be in possession of marijuana and tobacco. McArthur was identified as the person who drove the two to an area near the jail and dropped them off to throw the prohibited items into the recreation yard.

McArthur was charged with Conspiracy in the sixth degree, a Class B Misdemeanor. She has been issued an appearance ticket and will appear in the Elmira City Court at a later date.