ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Jessica Griswold of Elmira was indicted in Chemung County for leaving the scene of a DWI accident on the Clemens Center Parkway on Oct. 27.

Griswold is facing two felony counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Court documents say Griswold had a .16 of one percent or more by weight of alcohol in her blood.