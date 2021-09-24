Elmira woman located and arrested for selling meth

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Stephanie Kelley, 41, has been located and arrested by the Penn Yan Police Department on drug sale charges.

Kelley, from Elmira, was arrested on a Yates County Superior Court Arrest Warrant after being indicted by the Yates County Grand Jury.

Kelley allegedly sold methamphetamine in the Village of Penn Yan in 2021.

She was arraigned in the Yates County Court for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was released after arraignment.

Earlier this week the Penn Yan Police Department announced Kelley was a wanted person for alleged drug sales. Penn Yan Police are also looking for another Southern Tier woman, Kristie Husted, 39, for the same charges.

