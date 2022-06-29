ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to New York State Police, an Endicott man was caught with a stolen vehicle on June 25th following a traffic stop in the Town of Union.

An NYS Trooper was monitoring traffic on Main St. in Endicott when he noticed Gibson speeding and initiated a traffic stop. An investigation revealed that the vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen to the Binghamton City Police Department.

Elijah K. Gibson, 21, was arrested for Criminal Possession of stolen property, a felony.

Gibson was issued appearance tickets to the Union Town Court on July 12, 2022.