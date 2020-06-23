Endicott man wanted by Athens Police, charged with taking $30,000 from a local business

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Zachary Kenneth Hawley, 22, of Endicott, is wanted by the Athens Township Police Department after he failed to appear for a scheduled surrender after he allegedly took nearly $30,000 from a local business.

The department says Hawley is aware of the investigation and they believe he has fled the area.

Hawley is facing multiple felony charges, including theft of services and unlawful taking.

Anyone with information regarding Hawley’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sergeant Keith Stackhouse at 570-888-2200 or email kstackhouse@athenstownship.org.