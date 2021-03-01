EPD arrest man for robbery, forcible touching

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Officers from the Elmira Police Department responded to the 7-Eleven on Davis St. Monday afternoon for a report of a male/female disturbance in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the female who said her boyfriend, Scott Vickey, reportedly kicked her out of their home on W. 6th St. Wearing only a tank top, she began walking to the 7-Eleven to get out of the cold. That’s when Vickey allegedly followed her and began fondling both her breast and genitalia in an attempt to humiliate and degrade her in public.

An unknown male driving a black Cadillac exited his vehicle to intervene—causing Vickey to run away.

According to EPD, The woman proceeded to the 7-Eleven, where Vickey located her again and demanded money. A struggle for her purse ensued at which point officials say Vickey “blew his nasal mucus onto the victim,” causing her to recoil and lose balance—giving Vickey an opportunity to steal her cell phone. She then ran into the store, where staff called the police.

Vickey was located several hours later in possession of the stolen cell phone. He’s currently in EPD holding, awaiting arraignment on the charges of Robbery in the 3rd Degree and Forcible Touching.

Authorities are looking to speak with the unknown male who was operating the black Cadillac and assisted the woman. If you witnessed this incident or have any further information, contact EPD.