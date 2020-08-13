EPD arrest man for Upland Drive burglary

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – James Walburn Jr. was arrested by Elmira Police after an investigation into a burglary on Upland Drive where several items were stolen from a home.

Officers responded to the home on August 12 around 10 p.m. and received surveillance video of the burglary. The next day officers observed a man, Walburn Jr., riding a bicycle on Roe Ave. who matched the description in the video.

Walburn Jr. was detained for investigative purposes, interviewed, and during the course of this investigation the stolen property was recovered.

Walburn Jr. has been charged with Burglary 2nd, a class C felony offense, and was being held in the Elmira City Lockup pending arraignment.

If anyone has any information related to this burglary, they are asked to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.