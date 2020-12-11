EPD arrest woman for welfare fraud

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Yvonne Golotty was arrested by Elmira Police on an active Elmira City Court warrant following a welfare fraud investigation.

An investigation was conducted by the Department of Social Services Special Investigations Unit and the Elmira Police Dept. The investigation found that Golotty allegedly filed fraudulent paperwork with the Department of Social Services and received $1,177.00 in public assistance SNAP Benefits that she was not entitled to receive.

Golotty has been charged with Welfare Fraud 4th Degree, Grand Larceny 4th Degree, and two counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing 1st Degree, all Class E felonies.