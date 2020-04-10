EPD investigating shooting on Broadway, no reported injuries

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Elmira Police are investigating a shooting that happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday on Broadway at Mackey Place. Police said there have been no reports of injuries related to this shooting.

Police said they arrested the suspect, a 17-year-old juvenile from Elmira. They’re looking for the person who was shot at. That person fled in a vehicle, and police are looking to speak to them.

Here’s more from Elmira Police;

On Thursday, April 9th, 2020, at approximately 6:02 PM, Officers from the Elmira Police Department were dispatched to the area of Partridge St. and Chestnut St. for numerous reports of gunshots. Officer were advised that a younger male suspect was seen fleeing the area and a clothing description was provided to Officers. Officers began to canvass the area in an attempt to locate the suspect.

Moments later an officer observed the suspect near the Riverview apartment complex on W. Chemung Pl. This person was observed entering an apartment. When Officers made contact, the resident informed them that the suspect had just run out the back door. Other Officers in the area made contact with the suspect and he was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was detained and transported to the Elmira Police Department.

Officer began to investigate this incident and determined that the shooting took place on Broadway at Mackey Pl. It appears that the shooter was shooting at someone who was leaving a residence in the 300 block of Broadway. Evidence of this was recovered at the scene. The person being shot at fled in a vehicle believed to be a dark gray, late model Mitsubishi Outlander being operated by a female driver. The vehicle has not been located, but the Elmira Police Department would like to interview the occupants.

During the course of this investigation, a quantity of narcotics and a large sum of US currency was located on the suspect. The firearm used in this crime has also been located. The suspect, a 17-year-old juvenile from Elmira, was interviewed and released to a parent. At this time, there have been no reports of injuries related to this shooting. It does not appear that this was a random act and it is believed that the shooter was targeting someone specific.

The Elmira Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police and a New York State Police K-9 unit.

The investigation into this matter continues. Attached is a stock photo of a Mitsubishi Outlander, the vehicle model seen fleeing the scene. The Elmira Police Department is asking any witnesses or anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626 or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.

Lt. William Solt