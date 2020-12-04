EPD investigating string of larcenies

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The Elmira Police Department is looking for the public’s help in solving a series of larcenies they said took place over the last month.

The department released multiple photos on its Facebook page Thursday.

They said:

The Elmira Police Department is investigating a series of connected larcenies which occurred at several local businesses within the month of November. If you know the identity of the suspects involved please contact the Elmira Police Department. Elmira Police Department

If you have information in connection to these suspects you can dial 271-HALT (4258), EPD’s anonymous tip line.