EPD: Linden Place shooting “not a random act”

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are saying that the Thursday evening shooting on the 700 block of Linden Place was “not a random act.”

At approximately 7:55 P.M., officers from the Elmira Police Department responded for a report of gunshots. Officers were advised there was one person who suffered a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived on scene, one person was seen running from the area. Officers then contacted the person who had been shot, who police described as “not cooperative with officers.”

The victim told police he was shot outside the residence, but police say evidence shows that the shooting took place inside.

Police say that “other people on scene did not wish to cooperate with this investigation.”

The person who was suffered the gunshot was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone witnessed this shooting or has information to provide related to this shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.