EPD looking for assault suspect

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Elmira Police Department is asking for help looking for an assault suspect. At about 6:30pm on February 21, 2021, Elmira Police Officers responded to the parking lot of the Weis Market for a report of two subjects fighting.

Officers investigated and determined that the subject pictured below engaged in a physical altercation with another person regarding ownership of a bicycle in the lot. The subject pulled out a pocket knife and cut the arm of the victim and then proceeded westbound on W. Third Street, on the bicycle.

Police say the bicycle was not stolen and is believed to belong to the suspect, the victim mistakenly thought it was his bicycle. The victim received minor injuries.

EPD asks if you know the identity of this person, please contact them.

