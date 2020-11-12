EPD looking for man who cut off ankle bracelet, wanted on three warrants

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is looking for Robert Lewis, who was being monitored by Project for Bail but cut off an ankle monitor in mid-October.

Lewis is wanted on three active warrants for burglary, petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and trespass. Elmira Police say Lewis failed to apepar in court for each of the charges.

Police say Lewis is homeless, 5’10”, 152 lbs, and has brown and eyes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Lewis, please contact the Elmira Police Department.