EPD looking to identify man in alleged robbery

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are looking for the communities help in identifying a young man who allegedly is caught on camera stealing from Grapes and Grains Wine and Spirits in Wegmans Plaza.

EPD issued the following statement on its Facebook page on Tuesday night.

The Elmira Police Department is attempting to identify the below-pictured subject who was observed on camera to have stolen liquor from the Grapes and Grains store in the Wegmans plaza. If you know the identity of this person please contact the Elmira Police Department. All information will remain confidential.

Elmira Police Department

The Elmira Police Department encourages everyone to report any type of suspicious activity or behavior by calling 271-HALT or using our webform. Click here for more.