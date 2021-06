ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is looking to the community for help in identifying a suspect connected to a stolen debit card.

Police said they’re investigating the larceny of a wallet that had a Corning Credit Union debit card inside. EPD posted photos on their Facebook page Thursday night of the subject using the stolen card to withdraw over $1,000 from the victim’s account.

“If you know the identity of this person please contact the Elmira Police Department,” said police.