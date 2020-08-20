EPD say recent shootings believed to be connected; one man arrested on weapons, drug charges

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have released an update on the multiple reported shootings since August 15 and a recent drug arrest.

EPD says they responded to eight shots fired calls since Saturday and confirmed six of the reports, some of which, if not all, are connected.

The first two shootings took place on Aug. 15 at the same location on the 300 block of Norton Street. One person was injured but has not cooperated with police, according to EPD.

The third shooting happened on Oak Street on Aug. 16 at the intersection of Standish Street. Police say a vehicle stopped and person stepped out, firing a gun towards E. Washington Ave. and hitting a home.

The fourth shooting happened on Harmon Street around 11 p.m. where police believe two guns were used and bullets hit another home.

The fifth shooting happened on Aug. 17 where a bullet hit a car window around 5:20 p.m. in an undisclosed location.

The sixth and last confirmed shooting happened at the intersection of W. Hudson Street and the Clemens Center Parkway around 8:15 p.m. A vehicle traveling west on W. Hudson stopped under an overpass and a person stepped out of the vehicle and began firing at another person.

On Aug. 20, Elmira Police say that during an enhanced patrol with the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police, there was a report of two men pointing guns at each other at the corner of Linden Place and and Oak Street.

Police were not initially able to find the two men, but later saw a man in the area matching the description provided who placed bags in a vehicle. Suspects were found at a local store and interivewed by police, who uncovered a loaded firearm that was discarded in the store.

Police also found a large amount of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, and US currency.

Michael Benjamin, 22, of Elmira, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, both felonies.

Further charges are expected, according to police.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the EPD at 607-737-5626 or their anonymous tip line at 607-271-HALT.