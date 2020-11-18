EPD sees an increase in heroin and methamphetamine usage

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – For the past couple of years the prevalence of Heroin and “crystal” Methamphetamine has increased.

The Elmira Police Department swat team has conducted 5 search warrants in regards to drug cases from November 2019 until now.

EPD’s drug enforcement unit’ has averaged a little over more than 100 cases per year, but not every case makes it to the arrest/ or even search warrant phase.

“We have an ops plan. We mitigate threat and risk by going through a checklist in regards to many different factors and risks,” said Deputy Chief of Police Alvernaz at Elmira Police Department.

The Twin Tiers has seen a plethora of drug-related crimes and an increased number of arrests resulting from the possession of drugs.

“We have what I would consider a homegrown problem when it deals with methamphetamine. that can be made locally with a lot of the products we have here in Upstate New York,” said Alvernaz.

Heroin is the main reason for the increased number of overdoses.

“We still do plenty interdictions with crack cocaine, cocaine. The meth, with fentanyl association with it, is a major risk for our community,” said Alvernaz.

A majority of these overdoses are treated with opioid reversal medication – either by civilians, first responders, or both.

“We get a lot of tips from our HALT line a lot of that intel is forwarded to the narcotics unit,” said Alvernaz.

The increase in overdoses also means an increase in emergency calls, which police say, has strained resources and personnel within the department.