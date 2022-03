ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) — An Erin man has been arrested on multiple charges for an incident that occurred yesterday.

Wade Smith, 52, was arrested by State Police out of Horseheads for allegedly choking someone and preventing an emergency call. Smith’s charge is listed as Criminal Obstruction of Breathing.

New York State Penal Code defines the charge as, “intent to impede the normal breathing or

circulation of the blood of another person”.

Smith was released on his own recognizance.