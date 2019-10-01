Erin man charged with endangering his step-children

ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) – Jeremy Peters, 36, was arrested by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department on Sept. 30 after several alleged domestic incidents involving his step-children between June and August 2019.

Peters has been charged with Strangulation in the Second Degree, Attempted Strangulation in the Second Degree, two counts of Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incidents happened in the Village of Burdett.

Peters was arraigned in the Town of Hector Court where bail was set in the amount of $2,500 cash or $5,000 property bond and will be answering the charges in Schuyler County Court at a later date.