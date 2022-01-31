Erin woman arrested for DWI with kids in car

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Chemung County woman has been arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated with kids in the car.

Megan Phillips, 39, was arrested by New York State Police on January 28 in the Town of Bath around 6:30 p.m. According to the arrest report, this was Phillips’ first Driving While Intoxicated Offense. Police didn’t release the ages of the children that were in the car.

She was charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, two counts of Aggravated DWI with a Child, and DWI – 1st Offense. She was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.