Erin woman arrested for DWI with kids in car

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

dwi dui drinking driving arrest police crackdown generic intoxicated

February 04 2022 08:00 am

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Chemung County woman has been arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated with kids in the car.

Megan Phillips, 39, was arrested by New York State Police on January 28 in the Town of Bath around 6:30 p.m. According to the arrest report, this was Phillips’ first Driving While Intoxicated Offense. Police didn’t release the ages of the children that were in the car.

She was charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, two counts of Aggravated DWI with a Child, and DWI – 1st Offense. She was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now