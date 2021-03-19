Erin woman charged with welfare fraud

ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) – Pebbles Ellsworth of Erin was arrested following a welfare fraud investigation.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Ellsworth received $3,053.00 in Public Assistance that she was not eligible to receive.

Ellsworth has been charged with Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, a Class E Felony, Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony and Welfare Fraud in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony.

The Department of Social Services Special Investigation Unit is a collaborate effort

between the Chemung County Department of Social Services, the Chemung County Sheriff’s

Office and the Elmira Police Department responsible for protecting and maintaining the integrity

of Social Services subsidy programs.