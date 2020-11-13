Escaped parolee Kevin Witt captured in Cayuga County

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police have confirmed that escaped parolee Kevin Witt has been captured in Aurelius, Cayuga County.

Aurelius is approximately 30 miles north of the Willard Drug Treatment Campus in Seneca County where Witt was last seen on Monday night.

The nature of how Witt was captured was not immediately released by State Police.

Update: Escaped parolee Kevin Witt was taken into custody tonight near Route 326 in the town of Aurelius, Cayuga County. — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) November 13, 2020

State Police had suspected Witt was headed towards the Ithaca area, approximately 30 miles south of the Willard facility. State Police were seen on Route 13 on Thursday afternoon looking for him prior to his capture.

This is a developing story and more details will be shared as they become available.