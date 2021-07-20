Fatal Shooting overnight in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM)- Ithaca Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred early

this morning in an area near the intersection of W Buffalo St and Taughannock Blvd.

A male victim suffered gunshot wounds. This investigation is ongoing and multiple police units remain on scene. The victim’s identity is not being released.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact IPD using any of

the below methods. IPD asks that you please avoid this area if possible.

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips