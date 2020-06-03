Fatal Tioga strip club shooting suspect still at-large, PSP asks for public’s help

TIOGA, Pa. (WEMT) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public for information related to a fatal shooting outside Fred’s Woodshed in Tioga on May 31.

Jahrell Jenkins, 20 of Elmira, was killed after a fight began inside the club that continued into the parking lot.

Police say an unknown person fired three shots and that one hit Jenkins in the lower shoulder area.

Jenkins was transported to Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro where he was pronounced dead.

No information regarding the suspect was released by State Police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the PSP Mansfield Station at 570-662-2151 or you can contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers if you have information on this crime, any serious crime, or wanted person, call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD.