Fight investigation at Southside Deli on Broadway Street

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department are investigating an altercation that took place on Mar. 15 at the Southside Deli on Broadway Street.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., two individuals came to the Elmira Police Department to report a fight that had taken place near the intersection of Broadway and Mt. Zoar. The altercation had taken place over an hour prior.

The individuals reported that they went into the Southside Deli on Broadway and one of them was confronted by someone who was already in the store.

This led to an argument taking place between them.

As this escalated, more people entered the store and began to harass the person who was initially confronted. Words were exchanged between this person and the group.

The other party who was not involved began to record the confrontation.

All parties were asked to leave the store. The arguing continued once they left the store.

The person recording this incident was then attacked for recording what was taking place. This person was hit and knocked to the ground. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The Elmira Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying and locating the two people shown below:





You can send a message to the Elmira Police Department on Facebook Messenger, email OperationHALT@cityofelmira.net, or call one of the numbers listed below.

If anyone witnessed this altercation or has information to provide related to this altercation, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.