Five people arrested after Lindley drug bust

LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – Five people have been arrested after a drug bust on Stowell Road in Lindley, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 23, the Steuben County Critical Incident Response Team conducted an “elevated risk search warrant” following an investigation into narcotics trafficking.

Found at the residence were substances suspected to be fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, over 32 ounces of suspected marihuana and about $1,200 in cash. Also found at the residence were two wanted persons.

Three Steuben County residents and two Pennsylvania residents were arrested. Two were remanded to the Steuben County Jail and three were issued appearance tickets.









1. Jeffrey S. Bovee, age 59, of Stowell Road, Lindley, New York, wanted based on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Mr. Bovee was previously convicted of Criminal Sales of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree. Mr. Bovee was remanded to the Steuben County Jail.

2. Donald J. VanOrsdale, age 44 of Allen Road, Woodhull, New York, charged with one count of Fugitive from Justice, based on an alleged parole violation from Pennsylvania. He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail.

3. Jessica A. Bennett, age 28 of Depot Street, Westfield, Pennsylvania. Ms Bennett was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Lindley Court at a later date.

4. Christie M. Tubbs, age 37, of Hallett Road, Addison, New York. Ms. Tubbs was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and Criminal Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument. Ms. Tubbs was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Lindley Court at a later date.

5. Carrie L. Graybill, age 33, of Morris Run Road, Blossburg, Pennsylvania. Ms. Graybill was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Lindley Court at a later date.

A photo of Carrie Graybill was not made available.