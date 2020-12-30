Five people arrested in Canisteo meth bust

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – Five people were arrested after a traffic stop in Canisteo where police allegedly found meth, packaging material, scales, and other drug paraphernalia.

According to the Canisteo Police Department, 18.3 grams of meth and paraphernalia were found during the routine traffic stop around 1 a.m. on Dec. 30.

Cale Paul, John Corcoran, Jason Barker, Brooke Hayden, and Alyssa Laverde were all charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Scales), and Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Packaging Material).











The five arrestees were transported to the Steuben County Jail awaiting Centralized Arraignment.