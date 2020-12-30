Five people arrested in Canisteo meth bust

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – Five people were arrested after a traffic stop in Canisteo where police allegedly found meth, packaging material, scales, and other drug paraphernalia.

According to the Canisteo Police Department, 18.3 grams of meth and paraphernalia were found during the routine traffic stop around 1 a.m. on Dec. 30.

Cale Paul, John Corcoran, Jason Barker, Brooke Hayden, and Alyssa Laverde were all charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Scales), and Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Packaging Material).

The five arrestees were transported to the Steuben County Jail awaiting Centralized Arraignment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Corning
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator