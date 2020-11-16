Five people arrested in Horseheads drug sweep

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Five people were arrested on drug charges on Nov. 13 as part of Operation Take Back the Streets, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Department.

Peggy Hazard of Waverly, N.Y. – Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree. Hazard was also arrested as a Fugitive from Justice out of Pennsylvania with the original charge of a Controlled Substance Possession.

She was arraigned and remanded to the Chemung County Jail as a Fugitive from Justice.

Chelsea Cole of Sayre, Pa. – Arrested for a Bench Warrant out of Elmira City Court charging her with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree. Cole was turned over to the Elmira Police Department.

Michael Geiss of Waverly N.Y. – Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree. Geiss was issued an Appearance Ticket to appear at a later date.

Jennifer Savage of Horseheads, N.Y. – Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree. Savage was released on Appearance Ticket to appear at a later date.

John Conner of Horseheads, N.Y. – Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree. Conner was remanded to the Chemung County Jail after a warrant for Parole Violation was issued.









The Horseheads Police Department, Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Division of Community Supervision, Elmira Heights Police Department and the Sheriff’s K- Team assisted in the detail.