Five people arrested in hotel drug bust

(WETM) – Five people were arrested in a multi-hotel drug bust in Chemung County as part of the “Operation Take Back the Streets Initiative.”

Cody Cade, 30, and Katlynn Taylor, 27, both of Elmira, were arrested at the Econo Lodge in Big Flats for Criminal possession of Marijuana in the Fourth Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, both Class A Misdemeanors.

Police allege that Code and Taylor “have been linked to illegal activity at multiple hotels in the Village of Horseheads and Big Flats.”

Kerstyn Buck, 23, of Lindley, was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, a class A Misdemeanor.

Troy Mortimer, 24, of Burdett, was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, a class A Misdemeanor. The arrest was made following enforcement efforts at the America’s Best Hotel, Village of Horseheads.

Shelby Bennett-Grippo, 27, of Elmira, was arrested at the America’s Best Hotel in Horseheads on an outstanding arrest warrant out of the Town of Southport Court charging her with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, a class A Misdemeanor, and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana in the Second Degree.

Further charges are expected for Bennett-Grippo, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

The defendants were released on appearance tickets due to the bail reform and are to appear in the Town of Big Flats Court at a later date.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Horseheads Village Police Department, and

Steuben County Sheriff’s Office conducted the operation targeting illegal activity at hotels in

both the Village of Horseheads and the Town of Big Flats.