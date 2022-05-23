BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly trying to bring a gun with his belongings at the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport over the weekend, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffrey Hart, 52, of Land O’ Lakes, Florida, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office on May 22 on weapons charges after a reported incident at the airport. According to the arrest report, Hart allegedly tried to take a firearm in his carry-on bag.

Hart was arrested and charged with 4th-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (a class-A misdemeanor). He was issued a ticket to appear at the Town of Big Flats Court at a later date.