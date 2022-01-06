Florida man extradited to Steuben County for stolen vehicle, credit card

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Florida man has been extradited to Steuben County in connection to multiple theft cases in May.

According to New York State Police, Zachary Fretz of Sarasota, Florida was wanted in New York for a May 4 theft from the Erwin Walmart. State Police say Fretz was also wanted for a second incident on May 16 where he allegedly stole a car and credit card that had between $1,000 and $3,000 worth of fraudulent charges.

Fretz was arrested in Florida on an unrelated charge when officials discovered he was wanted in New York. Fretz was extradited to New York and is currently in the Steuben County Jail.

Fretz, 23, is facing charges including felony grand larceny of a credit card, felony criminal possession of stolen property, and four counts of misdemeanor petit larceny.