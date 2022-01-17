Florida man arrested on drug, theft charges after Tioga crash

TIOGA TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Florida man was arrested after police found drugs and a stolen registration in a Tioga County crash Sunday.

Legend Taylor, 21, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on January 16 just before 7:00 p.m.

Police said that Taylor had spun out on the ice on State Route 15 just south of the Tioga Township welcome center.

After investigation, police found Taylor’s car had a stolen registration plate attached and drugs and drug paraphernalia were also in Taylor’s possession.

He was arrested for misdemeanor theft charges and arraigned. State Police are investigating the crash.