TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Widler Jean, 27, of Orlando, FL, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 2 months to 12 months for corruption of minors and indecent assault.

According to the Bradford County District ATtorney’s Office, Jean will have to register as a sex offender for 15 years and serve 12 months of probation supervision.

Jean was arrested by the Athens Township Police Department for offenses that occurred on Aug. 26, 2020.