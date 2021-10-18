Florida woman arrested for welfare fraud in Steuben County

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Crystal Cage of Tampa, Florida was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office following a welfare fraud investigation.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Cage “Cage offered two false instruments for filing to the Steuben County Department of Social Services and received benefits from the Steuben County Department of Social Services in the amount of $715.00 that she was not eligible to receive.”

Cage is charged with Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, a class E Felony and Welfare Fraud in the Fifth Degree, a class A Misdemeanor. Cage was released on an appearance ticket.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Steuben County Department of Social Services Fraud and Legal Affairs Unit, and the District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now