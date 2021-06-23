Former Buffalo Middle School Teacher Pleads Guilty to Two Child Pornography Charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WETM) — A now former middle school technology teacher, who worked at City Honors School in Buffalo, had plead guilty to two counts of possessing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr.

Peter Hingston, 62, of Amherst, NY, is accused of taking inappropriate photographs of female students with a GoPro camera in June of 2019. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $500,000.

Buffalo Police Officers recovered the camera and said they found child pornography videos produced by the Hingston involving minor victims who were under his custody, care and supervisory control when the sexually explicit images were produced.

Investigators also searched an external hard drive possessed by Hingston, which contained additional videos of child pornography produced by Hingston involving different minor victims, who were also was under his custody, care, and supervisory control.

“The defendant’s behavior in this case is the stuff of which parents’ nightmares are made,” Attorney Kennedy said. “Our schools are supposed to be safe havens where our children’s minds are nurtured. The defendant’s effort to exploit his student’s for his own gratification warrants federal prosecution and the significant sentencing exposure occasioned by today’s guilty pleas.”

The plea is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Buffalo Office, the Buffalo Police Department and the Town of Tonawanda Police Department.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 21, 2021.