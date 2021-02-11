Former Canton officer cited for harassment; previously served jail time for sexual relationship with a minor

CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – Former Canton police officer Joshua Gleco, who pled guilty in 2019 to having a sexual relationship with a juvenile girl, has been cited for harassment.

According to new court documents, Gleco allegedly “repeatedly texted and called the victim while also showing up to her residence” despite being told not to. The summons says Gleco was at the 19-year-old victim’s home at 2:45 a.m. on Feb. 8, and was cited by Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda.

It’s unclear whether the woman who reported Gleco for harassment is the same person from the 2018 case.

Gleco pled guilty in July 2019 and was sentenced in September to 16 to 48 months in state prison for two felony charges of Intercepting Communications, one felony count of Obscene Materials, and one misdemeanor count of Corruption of Minors.

Gleco originally faced a total of 16 felony charges and eight misdemeanors for intercept communications, seven felony charges for child pornography, and one misdemeanor for the corruption of a minor.

State Police said Gleco met the victim while on duty as a Canton Borough Police Officer, and Gleco then began an alleged inappropriate relationship with the victim on May 1, 2017.

Gleco’s smartphone was taken for a forensic examination, and State Police said they found images deemed to be child pornography, dozens of illegally recorded phone calls with local businesses, agencies, and people.

Police also found sexually explicit recorded conversations with the alleged victim, along with photos of the two in inappropriate interactions.