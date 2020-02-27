Former Horseheads teacher’s assistant identified as victim of Tuesday’s accident

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Roberta “Marge” Butler, the victim in Tuesday’s fatal accident in Horseheads, was a retired teacher’s assistant at Horseheads Middle School, according to the school district.

Butler, 81 of Horseheads, was pronounced dead on South Main Street in front of the Horseheads Village Hall after being struck by a car while crossing the street around 7:43 p.m.

Police say charges are pending against the driver of the car, 73-year-old Linda Dugan of Horseheads, who was traveling North on South Main Street when Butler was attempting to cross the street.

Police say no drugs or alcohol are involved or a factor.

A witness, driving through the area just after 8 p.m. tells 18 News they saw an unresponsive woman lying in the street near the Horseheads Police Department and Village Offices.

Assisting the Horseheads Police Department at the scene was the Horseheads Fire Department, Elmira Heights Police Department, Chemung County Sheriff’s Department Accident Reconstruction Team and Chemung County Medical Examiner’s Office.