ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A former United States Postal Service employee in Ithaca has been sentenced for stealing money orders while working for the company in 2022.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Stephen Perrine, 40, of King Ferry, was sentenced to 12 months probation on Wednesday, Dec. 13, for stealing 10 money orders from the USPS. He previously pled guilty and admitted to stealing the money orders by issuing them to himself and entering fraudulent justifications in a USPS accounting system while working for an Ithaca location.

Examples of these fraudulent acts include a money order of $400 that he documented as payment for “local transport” on Sept. 13, 2022, and a $200 money order that he documented as payment for “office supplies” on Nov. 15, 2022. The total amount of stolen money orders was $2,480. Perrine has been ordered to pay full restitution to the USPS and is no longer employed with the company after resigning following his charges.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman, Special Agent in Charge Matthew Modafferi and USPS Office of Inspector General, Northeast Area Field Office. USPS-OIG investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael F. Perry prosecuted the case.