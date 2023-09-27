BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The former principal of Johnson City Middle School, who allegedly attempted to have sex with a student, has answered to the charges brought against him.

55-year-old Daniel Erickson of Greene appeared before the Broome County Court today for arraignment. Erickson was formally charged with Luring a Child and Attempted Rape. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Erickson was arrested on July 7 after he allegedly spent more than a week attempting to lure a 16-year-old girl to have sex with him. Police say Erickson initially posed as a younger adult, using Snapchat to communicate with the student. Eventually, he used his position as middle school principal and information from the district’s database to convince the girl of his true identity. The communication was allegedly sexually charged.

The Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the situation and conducted an investigation, working closely with the victim. Erickson agreed to meet the student at a remote location for sex but when he showed up, Broome County Sheriff’s detectives were there to arrest him. Erickson allegedly attempted to meet the student numerous times prior to the arrest but was unsuccessful.

Sheriff Fred Akshar says Erickson showed up to the scheduled rendezvous with a box of condoms, chicken McNuggets and a McDonald’s “Grimace” shake.

Following the arrest, Erickson was placed on administrative leave by the Johnson City School District and forbidden from entering schoolgrounds. On August 25, ahead of the new school year, JC announced that Erickson had chosen to step down from his role as principal and had officially resigned from the position.