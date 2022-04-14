ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Odessa Village Clerk has been officially charged with multiple felonies of fraud and larceny following an investigation that reportedly lasted more than a year, according to police.

Kristi Pierce, 47, was arrested by New York State Police out of Horseheads on April 13 in connection to an incident that was first reported almost a year and a half earlier. According to the arrest report, the initial incident occurred on November 13, 2020, and Pierce was under investigation less than six months later in March of 2021.

According to reports, State Police and the New York State Comptroller’s Office were conducting the investigation into Pierce’s conduct, including conducting a forensic audit.

Pierce was charged with 3rd-degree Grand Larceny (a class-D misdemeanor), Official Misconduct of a Public Servant (a class-A misdemeanor), and Defrauding the Government (a class-E felony). Pierce was issued an appearance ticket.

Pierce was specifically charged with all subsections of Defrauding the Government. The crime, according to New York Law, accuses someone of engaging in a scheme to defraud the state in order to obtain property or other resources from the state.

18 News has reached out to New York State Police for more information on the case and is waiting to hear back. More details will be provided as they become available.