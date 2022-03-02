Four arrested for burglary of Horseheads tattoo shop

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have arrested four Chemung County men for a burglary at a local tattoo parlor, allegedly thinking they were breaking into a different store at first. Two of the men were also indicted the same day for another burglary from last year.

Three Elmira Heights men, Ryan-Mykal Bacon (22), Joshua Anderson-Miller (22) and Michael Jordan (21), and Ethan Stoddard (21) of Elmira were arrested by New York State Police on March 1 between 7:50 and 9:07 p.m. Police told 18 News that the four allegedly thought they were breaking into Habits Smoke Shop but actually broke into Bring Your Skin Tattoo. The owner of the tattoo studio was in the backroom when the four men entered through the back door, according to police.

All four were charged with third-degree Burglary: Illegal Entry with Intent (a class-D felony) and Possession of Burglar Tools (a class-A misdemeanor).

Bacon and Jordan were also both indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on the same day for allegedly breaking into Lucky’s Smoke Shop in Horseheads on December 26, 2021. In the indictments, both were charged with third-degree Burglary, and Bacon faced an additional charge of fourth-degree Criminal Mischief.