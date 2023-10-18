ALFRED, N.Y. (WETM) — Four men from Elmira were arrested over the weekend after an incident at Alfred State College led to the assault of a student.

According to officials at Alfred State College, 19-year-old Moses N. Scharborough, 20-year-old William J. Blye, 20-year-old Jayson E. Lewis, and 19-year-old Eric R. Plante, all of Elmira, were arrested early Sunday, Oct. 15 after an assault that ended in a student being seriously injured.

College officials say that the four men are not students at the school and that the attack happened as the student was walking back onto the Alfred campus. A witness is reported to have seen the attack and called the police, resulting in a quick response and arrest.

In a statement released to the student body, Alfred State College President, Steven Mauro, condemned the attack and is holding the suspects accountable.

“Our student did not deserve to be assaulted, and no form of violence is ever an acceptable response to anything for any reason,” Mauro said. “The perpetrators of this assault, like anyone who commits violence, will be held accountable in the criminal justice system,” he said.

Mauro went on to say that the student who was attacked was hospitalized and is receiving medical care and support from their family.

As for the four men, college officials say all of them have been charged with one count of gang assault in the first degree, with more pending. Following the arrest, the men were seen by a judge and taken to the Allegany County Jail in lieu of bail.