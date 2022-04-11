HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Four people have been indicted on burglary charges after breaking into a tattoo parlor, allegedly thinking they were breaking into a different store at first.

According to the initial arrest report, three Elmira Heights men, Ryan-Mykal Bacon (22), Joshua Anderson-Miller (22) and Michael Jordan (21), and Ethan Stoddard (21) of Elmira were arrested by New York State Police on the evening of March 1st after attempting to break into Habits Smoke Shop. In reality the group broke into the back room of Bring your Skin Tattoo. The owner of the tattoo studio was in the backroom when the four men entered through the back door, according to police.

All four were indicted on charges of Attempted Burglary in the Third Degree, a class-D felony.

Bacon and Jordan were also previously indicted by the Chemung County Court on March 1st, the day they were arrested for this break-in attempt, for a separate incident where the pair allegedly broke into Lucky’s Smoke Shop in Horseheads.