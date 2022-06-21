ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Four men, two of them teens, have been arrested on multiple weapons charges after a traffic stop on Elmira’s southside early Tuesday morning.

Elmira Police conducted the stop around 12:40 a.m. on June 21 on South Ave. near South Main St. According to EPD, officers saw a barrel of a shotgun hidden under clothes in the back of the car. They also allegedly found two handguns, a 9mm and a .40 caliber in the vehicle. One of the handguns was reported stolen in Elmira in 2019, police said.

In the vehicle were Kyler Brenzo (18), Juwan Brooks (25), Levon Loyd (23), and a 16-year-old boy. EPD said that during the stop one of the passengers fled on foot and hid behind a nearby house.

All four have been charged with two counts of 2nd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.





Weapons recovered during June 21 traffic stop/Photos: Elmira Police Department

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the scene.